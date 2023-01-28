Gutka worth Rs 14 L seized in Waluj industrial estate

Aurangabad: Waluj MIDC police seized a truck-laden gutka from Sajapur village in Waluj industrial area on Friday midnight. The police seized a gutka of valuing Rs 13.77 lakh and a truck valuing Rs 11 lakh (the total value is Rs 24.77 lakh).

It so happened that the police got a tip that a truck laden with gutkha is parked in front of a godown situated near Rajasthani Dhaba in Sajapur village. As a result, the police squad comprising Vinod Nitnaware, Pankaj Salve, Suresh Kachhe, Suraj Agrawal and Yeshwant Gobade sealed the truck (bearing number DD 01 C 9551) and during the search, the cops found gunny bags filled with gutkha and scented tobacco.

The police detained the truck driver Dutta Anandrao Mandal (27, Manepuri in District Jalna and temporary resident of Naroli in Silvasa) and during the investigation in the police station, the driver informed that he has brought the stock as per the orders of truck-owner Suryakant Landage and one another.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the Food and Drugs inspector Sulakshana Jadhavwar, the police have registered the case against the truck driver.

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat and police inspector Sandeep Gurme, the action was initiated by the cops.

Gurme said that the gutka is illegally transported from Dadra-Nagar Haveli in large quantities regularly. The accused would hide the spurious material behind the cotton bales in the truck. We have launched a search to nab the gutka mafia, he said.