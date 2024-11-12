Gutka worth Rs 6 lakh seized at Chitegaon Toll plaza

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A static surveillance team seized gutka worth Rs 6,12,310 and a vehicle valued at Rs 16,12,310 at Chitegaon Toll Plaza on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan road. The driver was arrested, while one accomplice escaped. The operation took place on Tuesday morning.

The driver has been identified as Sainath Banshi Kute (44, resident of Garkheda area, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).According to the police, a jeep (MH 12-LD 7880) heading from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Paithan was stopped at the Chitegaon toll plaza. The static surveillance team found banned gutka worth Rs 6,12,310 in sacks inside the jeep. The team seized the vehicle and gutka, totaling Rs 16,12,310. While Kute was taken into custody, another accomplice managed to escape. Based on a complaint by food and drug administration officer Pragya Surse, Bidkin police have filed a case against two individuals.

Photo Caption:

Gutka seized from the same jeep at Chitegaon Toll Plaza.