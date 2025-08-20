Gutkha worth Rs 80 lakh seized at two locations; cases registered

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major crackdown, police seized illegal gutkha on the Dhule–Solapur highway worth nearly Rs 80 lakh in two separate operations on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Around 9 am, the crime branch intercepted a truck transporting gutkha near Maliwada village on the Dhule–Solapur highway. One person was arrested, and gutkha worth Rs 16.70 lakh was seized, along with the vehicle and other items, taking the total value of seized property to Rs 32.93 lakh. Later, around 10 am, Vaijapur police stopped a tempo near a garage on the Vaijapur–Kopargaon road and seized gutkha worth Rs 63 lakh.

-----------

Driver arrested, case filed in Daulatabad police station

The truck driver, identified as Gokul Ramprabhu Gadkar (37), a resident of Kutewadi in Patoda taluka, Beed district, was arrested. Based on a complaint lodged by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer Prashant Kuchekar, a case has been registered against him at Daulatabad police station.