Guv interviews five to select new Bamu VC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state Governor and the Chancellor of all the state universities, Ramesh Bais, interviewed top five candidates aspiring to become the new vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Raj Bhavan today afternoon.

Earlier, a search committee headed by scientist Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe was constituted to select the vice-chancellor. This committee shortlisted 24 candidates for the interview which was held on November 28, 2023. Later on, the committee recommended names of top five candidates for the final interview to the Governor. The list included the names of Dr Vijay Phulari and Dr Jyoti Jadhav (Kolhapur university), Dr Vilas Kharat and Dr Sanjay Dhole (Pune university) and Dr Rajendra Kakade (Nagpur university).

Accordingly, these five candidates were called for the interview on December 19, 2023, but due to some technical reason the interview was postponed and the new date was fixed at January 4, 2024. The reporting time for the candidates at Raj Bhavan was 3 pm. The interview started at 4.30 pm. All of them were interviewed for 8-10 minutes, but a long time was spent interviewing Dr Vijay Phulari. The candidates left the office after the interview. The name of the selected candidate was not announced till late in the night. Those in the higher education sector are impatiently waiting for the order of the governor and chancellor.

Meanwhile, the sources said that it would take 2-3 days to receive the selection order.