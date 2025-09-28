Gym trainer seriously injured in Jyotinagar accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shweta Jadhav, a young gym trainer from Arihant Nagar, sustained serious injuries after a moped collided with a speeding two-wheeler on Thursday night around 10.30 pm in Jyotinagar. The impact fractured her hand in three places and caused injuries to her leg and under her eye. Acting on her complaint, Usmanpura police have registered a case against the two-wheeler rider (MH-20-GJ-0317). Police continue to investigate the incident, and authorities have urged motorists to drive carefully in the area.