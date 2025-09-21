H-1B fee hike ignites remote work boom in India

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A staggering one-time fee on new H-1B visas, imposed by U.S. President on Sunday, is slamming the brakes on ambitious Indian graduates' hopes of kickstarting tech careers in America, experts warn, while sparking a predicted surge in remote jobs in India.

The recent development regarding the H-1B visa imposes a one-time $100,000 fee on new applicants. Most major companies like Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, and TCS will not be significantly affected, as their workforce primarily works from India and travels to the US on business visas when required. United States president Donald Trump’s $100,000 fee will apply only to new H-1B visa applicants. The White House issued a clarification on Saturday, after the new visa policy rattled the tech industry. The order came into effect on Sunday at midnight. H-1B petitions submitted before the effective date are not affected. Indian H-1B workers earned a median annual salary of $95,500 in 2024, among the lowest compared to other nationalities. For many Indian students dreaming of building a career in the US, this decision feels like a slowly closing door. Experts warn that companies may hesitate to sponsor international talent, reducing opportunities and leaving many young city graduates caught between ambition and affordability.

-----------

Remote jobs will surge

The recent hike in the H-1B visa fee is expected to boost remote work, experts say. Employees who would otherwise relocate to the US may now prefer working from India for global companies.

---------

US dreams hit students

“A large workforce in companies like Microsoft, Deloitte, and TCS has not been majorly affected. Most employees continue working from India and only travel to the US on business visas for meetings.”

- Mukund Kulkarni, CSN First President.

---------

Policy hits students’ career dreams

“The US government’s decision has made this fee unbearable for students dreaming of starting their careers there. This move poses a serious challenge for students aspiring to work in the US, affecting their career plans and future opportunities.”

- Pratap Dhopte, CEO of Company