Habibur Rehman passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former general manager (1976 to 79) of WelcomHotel Rama International, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sahibzada Syed Habibur Rehman (83), also known as Major Rehman, passed away in New Delhi last night.

Rehman joined ITC after serving in the Indian Army and transitioning to the hospitality industry in 1975. He served in various positions in ITC Group and had been a member on the Board of Directors.

After his retirement he lived in Delhi. He is survived by brother Habib Rehman.