Habitual offender held for copper wire theft; 15 bundles seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting swiftly, Waluj police arrested a wanted accused involved in the copper wire theft at Shri Kalp Products Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday afternoon. The team also seized 15 bundles of stolen copper wire during the operation.

The theft was reported on May 5 at the Waluj police station. Police had earlier arrested one suspect, Sachin Jadhav (31), while his brother, Santosh Jadhav (27), went into hiding. After months of tracing, the special team nabbed Santosh on November 11.

Police said Santosh is a habitual offender with multiple cases of theft and robbery registered against him in Waluj, MIDC, Karmad, Nashik, and other areas. His arrest could help crack several pending cases. Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, and his team played key roles in the action.