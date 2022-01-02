Hadapsar Superfast Express welcomed amid Omicron threat

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

The state is grappled with corona and omicron threats and the government has imposed strict restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. However, several BJP activists forgetting the Covid appropriate behaviour gathered at Aurangabad Railway Station to welcome the newly started Nanded - Hadapsar Express on Sunday.

The activists were without masks and social distancing was not followed.The earlier Nanded - Pune Express is now transformed into Nanded - Hadapsar Express and it will be operated twice a week. union minister of state Raosaheb Danve on Sunday flagged off the train from Jalna Railway Station and it arrived at Aurangabad railway station at 12.35 pm.

The BJP activists had gathered at the Railway Station to welcome the train. They jumped on the tracks as the train stopped and garlanded the engine. They shouted slogans and some were busy taking selfies.

The passengers entering the station have to take platform tickets, but the BJP activists entered the station without tickets. No action was taken against them.

It was said that Danve will arrive at Aurangabad by this train and hence many activists gathered at the station. But, he did not come and the activists were disheartened.

Meanwhile, Nanded - Hadapsar Express will run on Sunday and Tuesday. It will start from Nanded at 6.30 pm and will arrive at Aurangabad at 10.20 pm and proceed at 10.25 pm. It will reach Hadapsar at 6.55 am the next day.

The Hadapsar - Nanded Express will be operated on Monday and Wednesday. It will start from Hadapsar at 10 pm and will reach Aurangabad at 5.05 am. It will go to Nanded at 10 am.