Haemoglobin screening camp held for college girls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A free haemoglobin and blood group screening camp for college girls was held at the Government College of Arts and Science, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on January 3 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The camp was organised jointly by Rotary Club Midtown, the home science department, the health committee and the students’ forum. Free haemoglobin testing was conducted, along with basic guidance on anaemia and nutrition.Project director of the anaemia-free India campaign, Dr Anita Deshpande spoke about the importance of early detection of anaemia among young women.

The programme was chaired by Dr Naval Thorat and Dr A. I. Khan, while, assistant governor of Rotary Club Midtown, Vivek Kanade attended as chief guest. Around 100 students underwent haemoglobin testing.

Head of the home science department, Prachi Giri said haemoglobin levels improve not only through iron-rich food but also with calcium and vitamin C, which help iron absorption. Guidance was also provided by Dr Pragnyashaili Sawai of the health committee and Dr Sangeeta Dongre of the students’ forum. The programme was anchored by Dr Archana Choudhari.

Technicians from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation conducted the haemoglobin tests. Posters highlighting affordable dietary options to improve haemoglobin levels were displayed on the campus.

Photo Caption

Free haemoglobin screening camp for college girls was organised jointly by Rotary Club Midtown, the home science department, the health committee and the students’ forum on January 3 at the Government College of Arts and Science, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.