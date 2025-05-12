Hailstorm and heavy rain disrupt Karmad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sudden unseasonal hailstorm and heavy rainfall struck Karmad on Monday afternoon, disrupting the weekly market. While the downpour provided relief to fruit orchards facing water scarcity and aided pre-sowing activities, it created havoc for market vendors.

At around 12.30 pm, a storm with heavy rainfall swept through the area, accompanied by intermittent hailstones. The chaotic weather quickly flooded the market and streets, causing confusion among vegetable vendors, fruit sellers, and food stall owners. A watermelon vendor, in particular, struggled to save his goods as strong currents swept his watermelons away, creating a scene that quickly went viral. The unexpected rain also led to a sharp decline in sales as vendors scrambled to salvage their goods.