Haj Committee refunds money to pilgrims of 2022

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) is refunding a notable amount to pilgrims who had been on the spiritual journey Haj 2022.

The HCOI circular digitally signed by chief executive officer Shanavas C stated, the refund amount is being credited to the bank accounts of each Hajis after getting expenditure details from the Consulate General of India - Jeddah and reconciliation of the Haj 2022 accounts.

The refund is being given to the pilgrims from 10 embarkation points including Mumbai and Hyderabad. Hajis from Mumbai embarkation point will be refunded Rs 9,212 each and Hyderabad will be Rs 9,017 stated the circular.