Haji Ghulam Jilani passes away

Aurangabad:

City’s old businessman, Haji Ghulam Jilani, died of cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon. He was 75.

He is survived by a wife, three sons, three daughters and an extended family.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Ganj-e-Shaheeda Masjid (Baijipura) and the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque today in the evening.

Ghulam Jilani was the director of the city’s old establishment Super Radio and the elder brother of the joint secretary of Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Ghulam Haqqani.