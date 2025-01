Haji Lal Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former corporator Haji Lal Khan Haji Abdul Rahman (92, Kiradpura, Rahmaniya Colony) died of a brief illness on Saturday evening. He leaves behind six sons, two daughters and an extended family.

His burial will take place at the graveyard adjacent to Roshan Masjid, Kiradpura, at 9 am, on January 12.