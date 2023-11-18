Half-fare scheme sparks surge in female riders and revenue for ST buses

Substantial boost in ST bus revenue this Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The district has witnessed a significant rise in the number of women passengers opting for ST buses following the implementation of a 50 percent discount on ticket fares. This Diwali, women prioritized traveling via ST buses even when visiting their parents homes for the festivities.

The increase in passenger traffic has resulted in a substantial boost in ST bus revenue this Diwali. The central bus stand and Cidco bus stand experienced a massive influx of commuters traveling to and from their homes for Diwali. Buses were filling up within minutes, prompting the authorities to run all 537 buses in the district round the clock for the past week.

Impact of half-fare scheme

The introduction of the half-fare scheme for women by the ST corporation in March has led to a remarkable increase in the number of women passengers traveling on ST buses.

Success of the initiative

"The implementation of the half-fare scheme for women has undoubtedly contributed to the surge in revenue for ST buses during Diwali. The increase in passenger traffic, particularly among women, is a testament to the success of this initiative, said Pandit Chavan, divisional transport officer.

Revenue collected between Nov 9 to 16:

Date- Income (in Rs)

Nov 9 - 66 lakh

Nov 10 - 68.77 lakh

Nov 11 - 65.16 lakh

Nov 12- 51.51 lakh

Nov 13 -56.8 lakh

Nov 14- 73.47 lakh

Nov 15 - 78.35 lakh

Nov 16 - 83.45 lakh