Half-fare scheme sparks surge in female riders and revenue for ST buses
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 18, 2023 06:20 PM 2023-11-18T18:20:02+5:30 2023-11-18T18:20:02+5:30
Substantial boost in ST bus revenue this Diwali Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The district has witnessed a significant rise in ...
Substantial boost in ST bus revenue this Diwali
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The district has witnessed a significant rise in the number of women passengers opting for ST buses following the implementation of a 50 percent discount on ticket fares. This Diwali, women prioritized traveling via ST buses even when visiting their parents homes for the festivities.
The increase in passenger traffic has resulted in a substantial boost in ST bus revenue this Diwali. The central bus stand and Cidco bus stand experienced a massive influx of commuters traveling to and from their homes for Diwali. Buses were filling up within minutes, prompting the authorities to run all 537 buses in the district round the clock for the past week.
Impact of half-fare scheme
The introduction of the half-fare scheme for women by the ST corporation in March has led to a remarkable increase in the number of women passengers traveling on ST buses.
Success of the initiative
"The implementation of the half-fare scheme for women has undoubtedly contributed to the surge in revenue for ST buses during Diwali. The increase in passenger traffic, particularly among women, is a testament to the success of this initiative, said Pandit Chavan, divisional transport officer.
Revenue collected between Nov 9 to 16:
Date- Income (in Rs)
Nov 9 - 66 lakh
Nov 10 - 68.77 lakh
Nov 11 - 65.16 lakh
Nov 12- 51.51 lakh
Nov 13 -56.8 lakh
Nov 14- 73.47 lakh
Nov 15 - 78.35 lakh
Nov 16 - 83.45 lakhOpen in app