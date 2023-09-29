Hall of Fame awards to Nakul Anand; Syed Saleemuddin

Young gymnasts (twin sisters) for their outstanding contribution.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) made its the 38th annual convention, a memorable one, by announcing ‘Hall of Fame’ awards to the tourism associates and stakeholders for their outstanding contribution in tourism and hospitality industries.

IATO also feted local young athletes Riddhi Hattekar and Siddhi Hattekar (twin sisters) for making the city proud and bringing laurels in Gymnastics. They were presented with a cheque of Rs 51,000 each.

Hall of Fame awards

IATO awarded the ‘Hall of Fame’ award to Executive Director Nakul Anand for his exceptional contribution in the hotel and hospitality industry. The second recipient of the award in the series was veteran Syed Saleemuddin (from the city) for his outstanding contribution in the tourism industry in the last seven decades. He became the 50th recipient of the award which has been presented since the past 41 years. The award consists of a bouquet, a memento (specially designed of Kailash Temple - Ellora) and large size appreciation certificate.

Cheque to ATDF

IATO to motivate Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) office-bearers Sunit Kothari (chairman of ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee) and Jaswant Singh (ATDF president) for extending valuable support in conducting the IATO convention successfully. They were presented a cheque of Rs 1.11 lakh.