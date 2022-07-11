Hall ticket for HSC supplementary exams issued

Aurangabad, July 11:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued hall tickets online for HSC supplementary examinations.

The State Board will conduct the July-August supplementary examinations between July 21 and August 12 for those candidates who have failed in the annual session of March/April or wish to improve their results under the ‘Class Improvement Scheme’. The hall tickets are available online on the portal (www.mahahsscboard.in) from July 9.

The colleges and higher secondary schools can download the hall ticket through their login and provide it to the students. The colleges were asked not to charge any fee for the hall ticket. The junior colleges can correct the name, signature and photo on their level and then send its copy to the MSBSHSE. The Board asked the colleges to paste a fresh photo and attest it on the hall ticket if there is an error. The correction of subject or medium will be done in the divisional office of the Board.

HSC practical test to begin on July 20

The practical, oral and internal examinations of students will be held from July 20 to August 8 in the State.

HSC-SSC theory exams schedule

---HSC general-bifocal from July 21 to August 12

--HSC-Vocational from July 21 to August 8

--SSC from July 27 to August 12