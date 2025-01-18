Hall tickets of SSC to be available

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will make the hall tickets of SSC available online on January 20.

The State Board will conduct February-March 2025 SSC examination in the nine divisions across the State, between February 21 and March 17.

The schools will be able to download hall tickets from the link (www.mahahsscboard.in) from January 20 onwards. The practical and oral examinations will be conducted for the theory papers.

State secretary of the MSBSHSE Devidas Kulal said that if the school faces any technical problem in downloading the hall ticket, can contact the Board.