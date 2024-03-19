Hamna felicitated on selection as Wakfs officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hamna Tehreem, the former student of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women was felicitated in a programme held recently for her selection as the first officer of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs.

College Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui felicitated Hamna. Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan and others were present. The management, principal and college staff congratulated her on her success.