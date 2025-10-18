Handle firecrakers with care: Experts warns of Diwali burns risk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali lights bring joy, but careless handling of firecrackers can cause serious injuries. Experts stress caution, especially with young children, to prevent accidents during celebrations.

Many people burst fountains, rockets, and bombs in hand, which can lead to burns. Loose, flammable, or nylon clothing increases risk. Keep children away from firecrackers at all times.

Last Year’s Injuries: Over 60 people suffered burns in the city last Diwali, with children accounting for a large number. Injuries often occurred when fountains exploded suddenly or bombs were held in hand.

If Burns Occur:

• Cool the area immediately with ice or cold water.

• Apply petroleum jelly or aloe vera.

• Never attempt to burst a firecracker stuck on the skin.

Safety Tips:

• Never hold firecrackers in hand or keep them in pockets.

• Use open spaces, away from trees and dry leaves.

• Do not relight defective firecrackers.

• Supervise children closely and keep a bucket of water nearby.

• Wear cotton clothes and footwear while bursting crackers.

• Avoid giving large crackers to young children.

Medical Advice:

Cool burns under running water and apply petroleum jelly or aloe vera. Severe burns may require oral antibiotics and dressing. Avoid toothpaste, oil, or home remedies that may cause infection. Consult a doctor promptly.

— Dr. Kapil Pallod & Dr. Asavari Takalkar, Dermatologists