Handloom Expo extended till Nov 28

Aurangabad

The ‘Handloom Expo’ exhibition started at Tapadia Kasliwal Ground during the Diwali festival is receiving a tremendous response from the customers. Hence, the organisers have extended the Expo date till November 28 due to the demand from the customers.

More than 150 varieties of silk and cotton apparel are available and skilled artisans from various states have participated in the exhibition. The weavers are giving 20 percent discount on the clothes. Pure silk and cotton cloths woven by artisans from Rajasthan, UP, MP, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and other states are available. An Array of sarees, dress materials, dupattas, fashion jewellery, bedsheet, kurta, home decor and much more are available. The exhibition will be open between 11 am and 9 pm. The entry and parking facility will be free. Director of the exhibition Saurabh Agrawal appealed to the people to visit and shop in large numbers.