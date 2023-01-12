Handloom Handicraft Expo gets good response for Sankrant

Aurangabad

The Handloom Handicraft Expo being held at Tapadiya Kasliwal Ground on Adalat Road is getting a good response from the customers for the upcoming Sankrant festival.

The major attractions of the exhibition are handloom, handicraft, woolen collecction, Art and craft, Jaipur Rajaai, Saharnpur furniture, Rajasthani Achar and artificial jewellery prepared by the skilled artisans from various states. The exhibition started on December 20 will continue till January 29.

The customers are preferring Bandhani suit and dress material, shawls, sweters, dress material, bhagalpuri, tusser silk and others. The exhibition will be open for all till January 28 between 11 am and 10 pm. The people should take advantage of this opportunity said director Chaudhary.