Happiness: A fundamental human goal: International Day of Happiness today

Dr Shirish Khedgikar

In 2011, Jaymee Illien, an advisor at the United Nations, introduced the concept of ‘Happytalism’. The approach towards economic growth was changed by focusing on ‘Happytalism’ over ‘Capitalism’. Later on, the UN General Assembly by its resolution on July 12, 2012, declared March 20 as ‘International Day of Happiness.’

This resolution was initiated by Bhutan, the country which adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product. This recognised the relevance of happiness as a universal goal in the lives of human beings.

This year, the theme declared by the United Nations for this day is, Happier Together. This day inspires people to spread positivity and to prioritise happiness. The UN calls upon us for the support of happiness. The UN believes that by upholding human rights and incorporating wellbeing in policymaking, 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) can be achieved. Average life satisfaction leading to happiness depends on the quality of public services provided by governments. Growing consensus about measuring happiness is now becoming an operational objective for governments.

Policymakers should give importance to a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach during planning for economic growth. The World Happiness Report published on this day, every year, uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives. Around 160 countries worldwide participate in this global survey.

Happiness is the mental or emotional state of positive or pleasant emotions ranging from contentment to intense joy. The pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal. Since 1960s, happiness research started in clinical research, psychology and economics.

The UN believes that the agenda of ending poverty, reducing inequality and protection of nature may lead to happiness all over the world.

It’s not all about money, we can give our time, ideas and energy for society. When we do good, we feel happy. People with strong relationships are happier, healthier and live longer. Our close relationship with our family members and friends gives happiness. Unplugging from gadgets, spending time outdoors, eating healthy food and getting enough sleep always makes us active and being active makes us happier. Learning new things like new sports or musical instruments makes us curious, engaged and happy. Choosing meaningful, realistic and achievable goals in life is also necessary for happiness. Like many other life skills, if we learn resilience, we can respond and react well to traumatic and stressful situations in life. People who have meaning and purpose in their lives are happier and experience less stress, anxiety and depression.

Gross National Happiness is the term coined by Sicco Mansholt, in 1972. He was President of European Commission. His idea was promoted and popularized in 1990 by Jigme Wangchuck, King of Bhutan. UN, in 2011, appealed to all member nations to measure happiness of the citizen by using the index. His country adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product. UN declared that happiness must be public policy objective of all countries. A more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication and ultimately happiness.

Simple positive actions to attain happiness are:

● Keep calm and cool in every situation.

● Stay wise in tough circumstances.

● Be kind to others in their needs, mistakes and errors.

The happiness of individuals and communities is directly linked to the prosperity of our planet. ‘International Day of Happiness - 2024’ is not just another date on the calendar, but it should be the global movement towards a happier, more inclusive and resilient world.

(The writer is a trustee of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).