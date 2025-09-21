“Happiness comes from giving, not just receiving”: Dr. Mulmule inspires at ‘from success to satisfaction’ program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned psychotherapist Dr. Nandkumar Mulmule shared insights on happiness and satisfaction, saying, “What we get brings happiness; what we give brings joy. Even after success, without satisfaction, achievement has no meaning.”

Samvad setu pratishthan organized the program ‘From Success to Satisfaction’ at Bhanudas Chavan Auditorium on Sunday, attended by Satyaprabha Ashtputre, Dr. Sunita Doibale, Sadhana Suradkar, and others. Dr. Mulmule explained the layers of success, happiness, and satisfaction with humor, emphasizing that tying happiness only to success breeds sorrow. He criticized the education system for turning children into exam-takers rather than learners.

He suggested three ways to achieve satisfaction:

1. Respond with curiosity when someone speaks in anger.

2. Practice forgiveness increasingly.

3. Use humor to handle life’s inconsistencies.

The audience applauded the practical guidance, making the session a lively and enlightening experience.