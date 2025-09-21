“Happiness comes from receiving; Joy comes from giving”: Mulmule

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The journey is meaningful only when it is joyful. Without a companion on this journey, the experience has no purpose. Everyone’s expectation of happiness is different. A 1 BHK may bring contentment, but a crore-rupee bungalow may not. What is gained through receiving is happiness; what is gained through giving is true joy. Even after achieving great success, if a sense of satisfaction remains absent, that success has no meaning,” said renowned psychiatrist Dr. Nandkumar Mulmule.

On Sunday, Samvad Setu Pratishthan organized the program ‘From Success to Satisfaction’ at Bhanudas Chavan Auditorium. Attendees included Satyaprabha Ashtputre, Dr. Sunita Doibale, Sadhana Suradkar, Anagha Mahajan, Archana Narsapur, Sheela Sancheti, and Savita Dev.

Dr. Mulmule explained the layers of success, happiness, and satisfaction, keeping the audience laughing, while also sharing the essence of contentment and techniques for leading a happy life. He emphasized that linking happiness directly to success can create sorrow, and that often we fail to realize the importance of enjoying the journey itself. He also highlighted flaws in the education system that turn children into exam-focused beings.

Dr. Mulmule shared three tips for achieving satisfaction:

Awaken curiosity when someone speaks angrily or harshly; this prevents reactive responses.

Practice forgiveness as much as possible.

Maintain a sense of humor, which helps manage life’s inconsistencies.