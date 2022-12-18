Happiness in doing agriculture work, not politics - Rahibai

Aurangabad: No matter how many awards I get, I will work with my black soil. Will not go into politics for money at all. Beej mata (seed mother) Padma Shri Rahibai Popere expressed a clear opinion that there is nothing as much happiness as in doing agricultural work.

Rahibai interacted with the citizens in the second session of Padma Festival organized by Dnyan Yadnya Foundation at Vande Mataram Sabhagruha on Sunday. She said that indigenous seeds should reach every one's field, and a indigenous seed bank should be created on the same lines as there is a money bank in every village. I will continue to work with this dream. Along with me, 3500 women are doing seed conservation through self-help groups. Answering a question regarding sudden change in climate Rahibai said that because we have changed our behavior with nature, nature has also changed. First we must take care of the environment.