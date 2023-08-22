Happiness is among new indicators of devpt: VC Dr Rajanish Kamat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Sustainable development has become a core thought of current progress strategies, including the new education policy in the country. New indices like the happiness index in Bhutan are considered as the indicator of development instead of GDP,” said Dr Rajanish Kamat, Vice-chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-week online refresher course organised on Sustainable Development at the Human Resource Development Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

He said that the entire world is facing several challenges which have been addressed with 17 goals mainly focusing on eradication of poverty, gender inequality, hunger and health problems. Former vice chancellor of Shivaji University Dr Manikrao Madhavrao Salunkhe, who was the chief guest of the function said that developmental approaches are to be evaluated in terms of their sustainability.

Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Pramod Yeole who was the president of the function said that the concept of sustainability development has now rooted in local sustainability with ideas for global sustainability. HRDC director Dr Dhanashri Mahajan, its Assistant Director Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey and course coordinator Dr B L Chavan also spoke.