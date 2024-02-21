Harassment at academy leads aspiring policewoman to end life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old woman, Leena Patil, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom of Garudzep Academy, a training institute for police and army aspirants, on Tuesday. Her family has accused the academy director and staff of mental harassment and humiliation, leading to the extreme step.

Leena's father, Shriram Patil, filed a complaint against five people, including academy director Prof Nilesh Sonawane, Prof Suresh Sonawane, manager S Rathod, Shubham Gonge, and warden Meera Sattvadhar, for abetting suicide.

According to the complaint, Leena faced mental harassment and humiliation over delayed fee payments. She was allegedly denied basic amenities like breakfast and verbally abused in front of other trainees. The alleged abuse continued even after her family intervened and assured of clearing the dues.

Leena's younger sister, Mansi Patil, had also quit the academy two months ago due to similar reasons. The accused have absconded, and the police are searching for them. PSI Sachin Pagote is investigating the case under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav.