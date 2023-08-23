Hardcore criminal arrested with sharp weapon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A hardcore criminal who gained bail in a theft case was arrested for possessing a sharp weapon (Jamia) and a fighter. The police seized the weapons during the drive initiated to search the houses of the criminal on record. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Sahebaz Shaikh Farooq (22, Sanjaynagar).

Police said that considering the increased criminal activities in the city, the police have started searching the houses of the criminals. On August 21, crime branch police were patrolling when they received the information that Shahebaz was possessing the weapons. The police team went and searched his house. They found a nine-inch-long Jamia and a fighter. A case has been registered against him with the Jinsi police station.