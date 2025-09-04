Haroon Patel passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar:

Haroon Patel Musa Patel, a resident of Younus Colony and retired director of the Sports Department of S B College, died of a brief illness on Thursday afternoon.

He was 79. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Ayesha Masjid after Namaz-e-Isha, while the burial took place at Kali Masjid graveyard in Shah Bazaar.

Haroon Patel is survived by wife, one daughter and two sons. People from different walks of life participated in his funeral procession.