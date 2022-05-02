Harsh Global showroom inaugurated

Aurangabad, May 2:

The flagship showroom of Harsh Global Source and Marketing for electronic vehicles especially e-cycles, e-scooters, and e-rickshaw Tapadiya Terraces, Adalat Road on April 29. The showroom was inaugurated by Maya Parashwani while the guests of honour were Electric One Pvt Ltd network growth and revenue vice president Kaushik Banerjee, industrialist Ashok Torkaji and regional sales manager Ranjeet Singh. Directors Dilip Parswani, Bharat Paraswani, Ravi Paraswani, and well-wishers Raju Tanwani, Dr Sachin Saoji, and others were present.

This is the first showroom of Harsh Global in Marathwada and the franchise will be provided to others in the city and the district. The two-story showroom also has a service center facility. The financial loans from various banks, Bajaj Finance, credit and debit cards facilities are also available, informed director Dilip Paraswani.