Harshvardhan Jadhav suffers mild heart attack Delhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BRS leader and former Kannad MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav suffered a mild cardiac arrest in Delhi on Monday afternoon and undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Jadhav went to Delhi four days ago. He was at the residence of union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi today when he complained of pain in his chest at 2 pm.

He was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi immediately for treatment.

After angiography, two blockages were detected. So, doctors did his angioplasty instantly.

Doctors said that Jadhav is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his health is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, he uploaded several videos on his Whatsapp status informing people that that he was ill.

Jadhav is in hype for being in touch with different political parties for the past few days.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) entered the politics of the state recently. He joined BRS in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao in March. He shot the videos and uploaded them on his status today. He was seen himself speaking in the videos.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Take care of our country, Maharashtra and Kannad-Soyegoan Assembly Constituency properly,” he said in one of the videos. He urged his supporters to behave well with the people and if he survives, he would meet the supporters again. This created commotion among his supporters and activists.

In another video, he said that maybe he suffered a mild attack. “I was at the residence of Nitin Gadkari and I am being rushed to a hospital in Delhi in a Government vehicle. I have a severe headache and pain in my chest and I am sweating. I myself speaking in the video,” he said.

He was one the of 13 elected MLAs of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the State. He contested the Assembly election from Kannad Constituency. He left MNS and joined Shiv Sena due to internal differences. He also got elected as MLA on the Sena ticket. He did not remain in the party for a longer time in Sena.

After leaving the party, Jadhav launched his own party Shivswarajya Bahujan Party.

He contested the Lok Sabha election from the district in 2019 as an Independent candidate. However, he lost the election.