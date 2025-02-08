Harsul Jail inmate flees away from GMCH campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 25-year-old prisoner of Harsul Jail managed to give a slip to the police and flee away from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus on Saturday afternoon. Begumpura police have registered a case in this regard.

The prisoner Sohel Abdul Razzaq Quadri (Vishrantinagar) was languishing in the Harsul Jail for the past few months on the charges of child sexual abuse. He was admitted to GMCH complaining of chest pain. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday at 2 pm. Hence the police headquarters staff were readying to take him back to jail. As the lock of the handcuff was partially open, Sohel swatted the policeman’s hand and ran away. Acting upon the complaint of Amaldar Nitin Jaganath Pagare, Begumpura police registered a case and started the investigation.