Harsul lake may overflow if rain continues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Even though October is ending, unseasonal rains continue. If there is more rain in the next few days, there is a possibility that the water from Harsul Lake will flow into the Kham River basin.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's water supply department informed that water is currently arriving into the lake. Around 7 to 8 MLD of water is being pumped from the lake every day. The city has been receiving rain every day since Diwali.

It rained all night on Tuesday. The rain took a break in the morning, but then it started raining again around 1 pm. Therefore, Harsul Lake is on the verge of overflowing once again.