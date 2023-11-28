Harsul Tank water level goes up

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The heavy rainfall in the city on Sunday and Monday nights has upscaled the height of water level in Harsul Tank. The level has increased by half a foot and may go up by half a foot more. Meanwhile, the civic administration claimed that the available water stock will help to quench the thirst of the citizens till March or April.

It may be noted that the tank was not filled up to its capacity due to insufficient rainfall this year. The level of water in it was 15 feet. However, the rainfall on two days provided a relief to the water supply section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The flow of water is underway in the tank. The rise in water level would be around one foot is also enough, said the municipal officials.

The executive engineer K M Phalak confirmed that the present storage of water is sufficient to supply water to the citizens till March or April.