Harvester catches fire after truck collision on Samruddhi Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A harvester caught fire after a speeding truck collided with it on the Samruddhi Highway in Jambergaon, Vaijapur, leaving the harvester driver and another person seriously injured. The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The truck (MH 15 FV 3025), traveling from Mumbai to Nagpur and driven by Bharat Patil (Buwa) from Binnar, lost control and hit a harvester heading toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The harvester driver, Bhagwat Pawar (29), and Jaspal (38), both residents of Jeur, Taluka Kannad, were seriously injured. The harvester caught fire shortly after the collision. On receiving the alert, police inspector Satyajit Taitavale, highway police team, and security staff rushed to the site, controlled the fire, and managed traffic. The injured were admitted to Vaijapur sub-district hospital.