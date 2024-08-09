Haseena Begum passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 9, 2024 08:25 PM2024-08-09T20:25:03+5:302024-08-09T20:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior citizen, Haseena Begum w/o Shareef Khan, died of a brief illness. She was 75. Her ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A senior citizen, Haseena Begum w/o Shareef Khan, died of a brief illness. She was 75.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheedan in Baijipura on Friday morning, while the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque.
She leaves behind a family comprising two sons including Adv Khan Saleem Khan and one daughter.Open in app