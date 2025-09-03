Have you heard the sound of ‘Zingat Halgi’ and ‘Tillu Tasha’?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kolhapur’s crisp halgi (drum) playing is popular not only in Maharashtra but across India. Following that tradition, local artisans in the city have created the ‘Zingat Halgi’ and ‘Tillu Tasha,’ which have become a highlight of this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Halgi sound travels half a kilometre

The halgi produces a sharper sound than regular drums. The ‘Zingat Halgi’ can be heard up to half a kilometre away. If there are 10–12 halgi players, the sound becomes truly striking. Some Ganesh mandals have purchased halgis made with 20x20-inch aluminium rings, golden color, and 24 nut-bolts.

Tillu Tasha

Each dhol-tasha group usually has one or two young players. These little performers draw everyone’s attention with their skill. To cater to them, the special ‘Tillu Tasha’ is now available in the market

The craze for Bahubali Dhol

Youngsters in dhol groups are still fascinated by the ‘Bahubali Dhol.’ A 60-inch, 60-kg Bahubali dhol can be heard up to one kilometre away. Other drums like Chhota Bheem, Jumbo, Singham, and Dabangg dhols are also available, priced between ₹800 and ₹10,000.

Repairing Old Drums

Over 2,000 new drums have been sold this year. However, more old drums have been sent for repair, according to Syed Azam.