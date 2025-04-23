Have you updated your child’s aadhaar?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aadhaar credentials issued to minors require timely modifications in accordance with their age. In the region, updates are pending for over 4.51 lakhs youngsters. Out of these, over 2.66 lakhs fall within the 5–7 age range, while over 1.85 lakh belong to the 15–17 bracket.

Two-time biometric verification essential

Children in the 0–5, 5–7, and subsequently the 15–17 year categories must undergo biometric authentication as part of the update process.

Outstanding modifications

Currently, over 4.5 lakh minors across the district are yet to complete the necessary revisions to their identity records.

Free of cost

According to UIDAI guidelines, residents will not be charged any amount for making these alterations.

Update centers

Guardians are advised to approach the nearest registration facility to carry out the biometric procedure.

Need Assistance?

Those encountering difficulties can reach out to the District Project Officer located on the third floor of the Collector’s premises.

— Sharad Divekar, District Project Manager