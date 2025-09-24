Hawkers’ union stages morcha against street vendors policy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hawkers’ union staged a strong protest outside the municipal corporation headquarters, pressing for various demands, on Tuesday. The union alleged that several errors were made by the civic body while adopting the street vendors policy. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth assured the delegation, led by union’s president Jammu Anand, that the issues would be addressed and necessary corrections will be made accordingly.

According to the municipal corporation survey, a list of 14,098 street vendors has been published on the official website. However, the union objected, stating that the list cannot be treated as final since many vendors were left out of the survey. The delegation demanded that vendor certificates be issued to hawkers first and only then should the final list be prepared.

Those present in the delegation included Adv. Abhay Taksal, Raju Hiwrale, Vijay Rojekar, Shaikh Ishaq, Rafiq Baksh, Shaikh Shakeel, Adv. Umesh Ingle, Shaikh Amjad, Wasim Khan, Zubair Khan, Shaikh Firoz, and Sanjay Gaikwad, along with a large number of street vendors.