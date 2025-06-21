Hazardous pharma waste smuggling busted in Sajapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major violation of environmental safety norms, hazardous pharmaceutical waste along with 1.5 kg of suspected chemical powder was found being smuggled from Mylan Company to a local scrapyard in Sajapur. The police intercepted two trucks early Saturday based on a tip-off, exposing the illegal disposal racket.

Acting on orders from police commissioner Pravin Pawar, inspector Geeta Bagwade and assistant inspector Manojkumar Shinde stopped trucks (MH-04-BU-5160 and MH-04-EY-9977) carrying barrels, plastic waste, and chemical-laced materials. The seized powder is reportedly used in drug manufacturing and has high black-market value. Instead of sending the waste to authorized treatment units, the company allegedly handed it over to local scrap dealer Babban Khan. Police raided his facility and sealed three suspicious godowns spread across eight acres. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has sent the hazardous waste for official disposal via MEPL. Police await forensic confirmation to register an offence.

Police intercepted two trucks transporting hazardous pharma waste to a Sajapur scrapyard early Saturday. Three godowns have since been sealed.