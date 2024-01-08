HC directs to fill teachers' posts in Govt Medical Colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade on Monday directed TCSiON, a private agency that conducts Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment examination, District Administration and State Government to fill vacant posts of different categories of Government Medical Colleges of the State within stipulated time.

The court also issued the schedule for verifying certificates to declare the results of different recruitment examinations and giving appointment letters to the aspirants.

The court gave the judgement during the hearing held after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

There are a total of 41 posts of professors vacant. The court directed the respondents to fill 33 recommended posts of professors in 60 days and the remaining eight posts in 90 days. Under direct recruitment, the respondents will have to fill 71 posts of professors, 140 posts of associate professors in 180 days and 765 posts of assistant professors in 240 days.

As per the court directives, the 429 posts of medical officers (Group B) should be filled in 120 days and 12 posts of Pharmacists (Group B) in 60 days. Nearly 5,180 posts (Groups C) posts in different institutes affiliated with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) should be filled in 90 days through the district administration. But, 1034 posts for which candidates were appointed should be excluded from grade-C posts.

In the orders, it was stated that the Chief Government Pleader should present a copy of orders before the chief secretary of the State.

The court also sought information on vacant medical posts in rural areas of the State. Special Government Pleader Ajay Deshpande and Chief Government Pleader Amarjitsinha Girase appeared for the Government. MP Jaleel appeared in the court as a party in person.

Officer to face action if report not submitted

The court directed the investigation officer and secretary Sumant Bhange to submit the final report of a departmental enquiry being carried out against Dr Ashish Bhivapurkar, by February 15, 2024, otherwise, he will have to face action for non-compliance with the orders of High Court.