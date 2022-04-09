HC directs to set up panels for the prevention of irregularities in education field

Aurangabad, April 9:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice S C Mehere on Thursday issued directives to set up a three-member committee led by Justice (retd) P V Hardas for the prevention of irregularities in the education field.

The committee will seek suggestions from schools manager, headmasters, parents, teachers, social activists, officers from the education department, and representatives of non-Governmental organisations. It will also obtain measures to avoid irregularities in the future and save public money.

The court asked the committee to fix the responsibility. The panel will have to submit the report by July 31, 2022, in a sealed envelope. The next hearing has been placed on August 1, 2022.

Brijmohan Mishra from Parli Vaijnath (Beed) filed a public interest petition through adv Sachin Deshmukh about irregularities in the education field.

The issue of showing bogus students admissions which rocked the State since 2012 has surfaced again. A total of 24 lakh students were found bogus in a students survey in 2012. The PIL was filed in 2012 for action against those who are guilty.

The State Government 2012 decided to take action against the schools if it shows 50 students (per cent) bogus out of total strength of 100. The petitioner alleged that such a decision was taken because most of the educational institutes were run by politicians. The private education schools management in connivance with education department officers committed the irregularities.

A total of 1404 schools were found guilty in 2012. But, the action of salary recovery was initiated against 293 primary and 52 secondary schools on the basis of a 50 per cent bogus strength parameter.

The State Government implemented ‘Saral System’ to reduce irregularities. It has students' database and details like Aadhar card numbers and unique ID and shows academic benefits, scholarships, free uniform and stationery, availing mid-day meal scheme. Its responsibility was entrusted to headmasters, class teachers and education department officers.

As per the Saral System, it is mandatory to attach data of students with Aadhar card. Pune-based NIC released students' Aadhar data dated February 10, 2022. As per the data, the strength of students in 36 districts is 2.10 crore while Aadhar card of only over 1.83 crores students was linked with the system. The petitioners took objection to the bogus students' strength showed in Saral System.