HC displeased over supply of tap water with 10-12 days gap in summer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Ashwin Bhobe, today expressed their displeasure over the supply of drinking water to the citizens for a gap of 10-12 days during the ongoing summer season. The bench directed the administration concerned to take care and ensure that the citizens get water on time.

The lawyer representing the municipal corporation, Adv Sambhaji Tope, informed the court that in some areas the water is being supplied with a gap of 7 days and in some areas with a gap of 8 days. Rejecting the claims, the amicus curiae Adv. Sachin Deshmukh and the main petitioner, Adv Amit Mukhedkar, brought to the notice of the bench that the supply of water is being made with a gap of 10-12 days.

Presentation of the roadmap

Acting upon the High Court’s order, the contractor of the new water supply scheme - GVPR - submitted the roadmap of work in the court. The bench then ordered the monitoring committee to discuss the roadmap and submit their opinions on it in the next hearing.

Action according to the complaint

The commissioner of police (CP) Pravin Pawar and the superintendent of police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod were also present at the hearing upon the orders of the bench. They informed the court about the action taken against the concerned persons (also filing cases) based on complaints by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the contractor. They also mentioned arresting and taking prohibitory action against them, and providing protection to the complainants.

No intervention

The said project is of public interest, therefore, nobody should interfere in it, warned the bench. If anybody dares to do so, then MJP should give a complaint, and the high court-appointed committee should take action on it, stated the order.

Multiple flaws in the work

Highlighting several flaws in the implementation of the scheme, Chief Government Pleader Amarjeetsingh Girase raised strong objections regarding the work on the Jack Well. He requested that the contractor be instructed to deploy more manpower. In response, the contractor assured that additional manpower would be engaged and efforts would be made to complete the Jack Well work before the monsoon.

To lay water pipelines, trenches have been dug along roadsides across the city. These trenches remain open. If not filled before the onset of the monsoon, it will cause great inconvenience to the public. As per government regulations, he also requested that the work under the scheme be inspected by a third-party agency. The next hearing on this public interest litigation (PIL) is scheduled for June 11.