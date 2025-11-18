HC expresses concern as water supply project runs behind schedule

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While the target for the water distribution system work under the city's new water supply scheme was set at a minimum of 1.5 km per day, only 100 meters of work is actually being completed. Against the requirement of at least 254 personnel daily for the work, only 65 people are currently working. Furthermore, the contractor has not yet handed over many ESRs (Elevated Storage Reservoirs) as assured to the municipal corporation.

The state government, through chief public prosecutor Amarjitsingh Girase, expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding this matter and requested the contractor to increase manpower to ensure the timely completion of works. During Tuesday's hearing, it became clear that important works under the scheme are still incomplete.

Following the hearing, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Ashwin Bhobe instructed the contractor to increase the manpower and complete the works. The next hearing will be held on December 12.

List of important works which are still incomplete

Jackwell: Was expected to be completed by August 31, 2025, but is still incomplete.

Approach Bridge: Was expected to be completed by June 3, 2025, but is still incomplete.

Raw-Water Rising Main (38 km): Was expected to be completed by August 31, 2025. Currently, 0.158 km of work is incomplete. 75 out of 90 air valves and 4 out of 6 air cushions have been installed. However, only 7 km of hydraulic testing has been completed out of 38 km.

Pure Water Rising Main: Work remains incomplete in many places.

Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR): Many small and large tasks are pending. The Water Tightness Test has not been conducted.

Pure Water Leading Main (38 km): 37 km of work has been completed, with 1.149 km remaining. Out of this, only 8 km has undergone hydraulic testing, and the test for 30 km is pending. The task was expected to be completed by October 31, but is still incomplete.

City Water Distribution System (Laying Pipelines - 142 km): Was expected to be completed by October 1, 2025. Only 20 km of work has been completed, with 122 km remaining. Second Phase (263 km pipelines): Only 24 km of pipelines have been laid, with 239 km of work remaining. This work was expected to be completed by December 31, this year.