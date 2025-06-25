HC grants permission to Sanjaynagar residents to file affidavits by Friday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the request of 32 petitioners from Sanjaynagar, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, has extended the deadline until Friday evening (June 27) to submit affidavits stating they will voluntarily remove their tin sheds, stalls, shops, and houses encroaching on public land by July 31.

Earlier, the court had set a deadline of Wednesday (June 25) for the submission of these affidavits. During Wednesday's hearing, the court’s attention was drawn to a Lokmat Times news report highlighting that several Sanjaynagar residents had already begun voluntarily removing encroachments late Tuesday night, in line with the court’s previous directive. Lawyers representing the petitioners also requested more time for those who had not yet filed their affidavits. Considering this, the bench granted a short extension until Friday.

However, the court also made it clear that any petitioner who fails to submit the affidavit by the new deadline, as well as all other remaining encroachments, will be demolished starting Saturday morning (June 28). This means that encroachments from Cidco Chowk to Cambridge Chowk are now facing inevitable demolition if not voluntarily removed.

In addition, a hearing regarding petitions filed against the anti-encroachment drive in Chikalthana and other areas is scheduled for 10 am on Friday before the same bench. Representing the petitioners on Wednesday were Adv. Devdatt Palodkar, Adv. Hemant Dhage, and Adv. Rupesh Jaiswal. Appearing for the Municipal Corporation was Adv. Sambhaji Tope, and for the state government, Chief Public Prosecutor Amarjitsingh Girase was present.