HC grants two weeks’ time to petitioner to consider alternative road proposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The petitioner from Harsul, who has been demanding a road from the municipal corporation since 2015, has been given two weeks’ time to consider an alternative proposal suggested by the civic body. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade, the municipal corporation clarified that it is not possible to provide a road in the survey number demanded by the petitioner. Instead, an alternative route along the Kham River has been suggested, and the petitioner has been allowed two weeks to respond.

In Harsul, there used to be a road on land bearing survey nos. 226–227. Local resident Bhagwan Autade had applied to the corporation for a road in 2015. Since no decision was taken, he approached the High Court. Although the survey was carried out, civic counsel Adv. Sambhaji Tope informed the bench that the boundaries were unclear. The bench had earlier directed the corporation to decide on the application.

However, as no action was taken, the petitioner again moved the court. The municipal corporation, through Adv. Tope submitted that the requested road is not part of the Development Plan (DP) and if constructed, over 400 properties would be affected, including temples, mosques, and other religious sites. The civic body has now stated that a road is possible along the Kham River.