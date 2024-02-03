HC lawyers demand in-depth inquiry; stringent action for disrespecting veteran judge at Sunehri Mahal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Advocates Association of Bombay High Court, Bench at Aurangabad, today registered the protest against disrespecting of a veteran judge at the Ellora Ajanta International Festival. The association demanded an in-depth inquiry into the whole incident.

The memorandum has been sent to the state’s Chief Secretary and the Secretary’s of different departments like Cultural and Sports Department, Law and Judiciary Department and Urban Development Department, on Saturday.

The advocates association today held an emergency meeting and strongly condemned the incident. They threatened to launch an agitation.

According to details, the three-day long cultural festival commenced at Sunehri Mahal, from Friday evening. The senior judge was invited as special invitee for the inaugural function by the festival organising committee. The seating arrangements of the judges were also made separately as per their protocol. Hence the senior judge was sitting in the sofas placed in the front row, while the other judges were sitting in the other rows. However, at 9.15 pm, one security guard held the hand of the senior judge and made him sit in the other rows. When the incident was noticed by the other judges, they opposed the action. Later on, the angry judges then left the venue without enjoying the cultural programme. The newspaper published the incident. Taking cognizance of it, the association held the meeting and passed a resolution of protest.

They stated that the officers concerned and the security guard failed to maintain the protocol meant for the VVIPs and the judges holding constitutional posts. Instead through the guard they made the veteran judge sit in the other rows. Hence strict action should be taken against the officers, security guard and the officer for whom the place was vacated, they stated.

The memorandum duly signed by association president Adv Narsingh Jadhav and secretary Adv Radhakrishna Ingole also appealed to launch an agitation if the stringent action is not taken.