HC orders correction of surname in edu documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegaonkar, ordered the education officer (EO) to correct the surname “Shaikh” in all the Government records, which was incorrectly recorded in the educational documents of petitioner Shaikh Sohail Shaikh Rahim, within 15 days.

What was the petition?

The applicant applied to the EO of Beed through his school and college for the correction of his surname. But, the EO rejected his application on the grounds that ‘the student had left the school.’ So, he filed a petition in the HC through adv Rameez Shaikh.

During the hearing, after examining the caste certificate, admission, transcript and other documents filed by the petitioner, the court expressed strong displeasure.

It said that the administration repeatedly has not complied with the order of the three-member full bench of the High Court in the case of ‘Janabai Himmatrao Thakur vs. Government of Maharashtra’.

Explaining that students are repeatedly facing problems due to this negligence, the High Court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to send a copy of the orders to the Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department for further compliance. Adv R S Vani appeared for the government.