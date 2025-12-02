HC orders counting of vote; declaration of results on Dec 21

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegavkar, on Tuesday (December 2) directed that the vote counting and results of 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state, conducted in two phases, be declared on December 21.

The bench also instructed the State Election Commission (SEC) to prepare a clear and comprehensive set of rules to avoid any complications in future elections. These rules must be finalised before the upcoming elections of zilla parishads, municipal corporations, and other local bodies.

Hearing adjourned till afternoon

During Monday’s hearing related to the elections of Paithan, Beed, Ambajogai, Kopargaon, and other municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the High Court had asked whether the results of all elections (from both phases) could be declared simultaneously. Responding to this, Election Commission counsel Sachindra Shetye sought time until 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

When the petitions came up at 12.30 pm today, Adv. Shetye informed the court that the Nagpur Bench had already issued orders in the morning directing that the results of all elections be declared on December 21. However, the Election Commission had not yet received a copy of that order. Following this, the Aurangabad Bench adjourned the hearing to 3 pm to pass its order.

No commentary, exit polls, or telecasts on voting

When the hearing resumed at 3 pm, the bench issued the above directives. The court also made it clear that no exit polls, telecasts, or commentary regarding the voting scheduled on December 2 and December 20 should be conducted or published. The bench originally directed that the rules be framed within eight weeks, but the Election Commission requested an extension of two additional weeks. The bench then allowed 10 weeks for completing the rulebook and disposed of the petitions.

Representation in court

During Tuesday’s hearing, senior advocate V D Salunke, Adv N P Patil Jamalpurkar, and Adv. Shubhangi More represented the petitioners. Assistant government pleader Subhash Tambe appeared for the State Government, while Adv. Shetye (online) represented the Election Commission.